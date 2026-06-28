United States reinstates strict enforcement of sanctions on Russian seaborne oil exports





The United States has announced the end of previous waiver periods and is resuming strict enforcement of sanctions targeting Russia’s seaborne oil exports, marking another effort to increase economic pressure on Moscow.





The renewed measures are expected to focus heavily on Russia’s energy sector, including major oil companies such as Rosneft and Lukoil, as Washington seeks to further restrict Russia’s ability to generate revenue from global energy markets.





U.S. officials argue that tighter sanctions enforcement is intended to reduce funding available for Russia’s military operations while increasing pressure on the Kremlin’s broader war effort.





The move comes as Russia continues to face mounting economic challenges, including declining energy revenues and increasing restrictions on access to international financial and shipping networks.





The latest measures underscore Washington’s continued strategy of combining military support for Ukraine with sustained economic pressure aimed at weakening Russia’s long-term capacity to finance the conflict.