UNITY OF PURPOSE, DISCIPLINE OF ACTION, VICTORY FOR ZAMBIA



Tonight, I wish to speak directly to every party official, every ward executive, every constituency leader, every youth leader, every woman leader, every campaign volunteer, and every ordinary member of our great Alliance across Zambia.





The task before us is bigger than any individual. It is bigger than any position. It is bigger than any personal disappointment. It is bigger than any temporary grievance. The task before us is Zambia.





As Alliance partners, we must constantly remind ourselves that the UPND is today the governing party of our Republic. It is the party entrusted by the Zambian people with the responsibility of leading national recovery, rebuilding institutions, restoring confidence, and securing a better future for generations yet unborn.





Being the governing party naturally means that UPND is a broad national home that attracts people from different backgrounds, different regions, different experiences, and even different political traditions. That reality requires maturity, patience, accommodation, and above all, unity.





Some have served the party faithfully for many years. Some joined recently. Some sacrificed when times were difficult. Some arrived when victory was already in sight, yet today, we must all understand one important truth, i.e, the success of Zambia depends on our ability to work together as one family.





Not every loyal member will receive a position. Not every deserving member was adopted as a candidate. Not every expectation will be fulfilled at the moment we desire.





The decisions of the party leadership on the just ended adoptions should never be interpreted as rejection. Leadership often operates with information that is not available to everyone else. The Presidency sees the nation as a whole. It carries responsibilities and considerations far beyond what any single individual or structure may see from their local perspective.





For that reason, every decision made by President Hakainde Hichilema and the leadership of the Alliance deserves our respect, support, and disciplined commitment.



Unity is not tested when things go our way. Unity is tested when they do not. Loyalty is not demonstrated when we are selected. Loyalty is demonstrated when we continue to serve even when we are not.





The first five years of this administration have largely been dedicated to stabilsing and rebuilding a nation that faced enormous economic and institutional challenges. The books were not clean. The economy required repair. Debt restructuring required painstaking diplomacy. Investor confidence had to be restored. International credibility had to be rebuilt.





President Hakainde Hichilema became not only Head of State but also Zambia’s chief diplomat, chief ambassador, and chief marketer. He travelled extensively, engaging the international community, rebuilding confidence in Zambia, and creating conditions necessary for sustainable growth.





The benefits of that work are beginning to emerge. The foundations have been laid. The house is taking shape, and the coming years will increasingly reflect the fruits of the difficult decisions that have been made during this rebuilding phase.



That is why this election is so important. This election is about protecting progress. It is about consolidating recovery. It is about ensuring continuity of development.





It is about giving Zambia the stability necessary to move from rebuilding to accelerated growth and prosperity.



To every member who feels overlooked, I say that you have not been abandoned. You have not been forgotten. Your sacrifices are known. Your commitment is appreciated. Your contribution matters. The future of our movement will continue to require your energy, your ideas, your dedication, and your leadership.





As Alliance partners, we are committed to advancing proposals that strengthen party membership development, leadership development, and organisational growth throughout the country. A strong Alliance requires strong structures, motivated members, and a shared sense of purpose.





We must therefore reject division. We must reject bitterness. We must reject factionalism. We must reject the temptation to place personal ambition above collective victory. No individual is bigger than the party. No party is bigger than the Alliance, and no Alliance is bigger than Zambia.





To those who chose independent paths after party decisions were made, we respect their democratic rights. However, true organisational discipline requires that once a decision is reached, members rally behind the collective position for the greater good of the movement and the nation.





Victory is never achieved through fragmentation. Victory is achieved through unity. Let us therefore move forward together. Let us campaign together. Let us defend the achievements of this administration together. Let us deliver an overwhelming mandate for President Hakainde Hichilema together.





Let us secure victory for our Members of Parliament, council chairpersons, councillors, and Alliance candidates across the Republic. Above all, let us remember that history rewards those who place country above self. Let us build TOGETHER.





May the Almighty bless President Hakainde Hichilema.



May the Almighty bless the UPND Alliance.



May the Almighty bless the Republic of Zambia.



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner