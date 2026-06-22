Unless they come back, loadshedding won’t be back, assures Nalumango



VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says the UPND’s first term in office has been hugely successful.





And Vice-President Nalumango says unless those that failed to deal with the energy crisis are voted back into office, loadshedding will not resurface after elections.





Speaking on a ZNBC special interview monitored by TV Yatu last evening, Vice President Nalumango said the assertions that loadshedding would be back after elections is false saying that is not the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.





She says the UPND government found a finished country whose economy was at its lowest.



“We found a finished country, economy. The economy of the Country was gone. Basically gone. And today we have come from under, where we were. At least we have resurfaced. This is our perception.





“In fact the reality of where we are, we found the economy extremely low, it was gone and in my mind is; would a Zambian say, truly we found a finished economy? Where are we now are we better? Truly we are,” Nalumango says.





She adds: “Remember the things we found, particularly the debt. Any debt, in any place, not just national, I think for me that’s why I speak small things. The economy should be measured by the family. Using the family because everybody understands the family.”





The Vice-President says if Zambians keep the UPND, loadshedding will not resurface after election adding that anyone who associates elections with energy is irresponsible





“What have elections have to do with it? We want to develop our country…Are you saying we are deceiving people by giving them power for now so that then we cut…this is not the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND,” Nalumango remarks.



© TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 22, 2026.