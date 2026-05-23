UNOPPOSED SEATS: ONLY THE UNWISE CELEBRATE VICTORY WITHOUT COMPETITION- Fred M’membe

UNOPPOSED SEATS: ONLY THE UNWISE CELEBRATE VICTORY WITHOUT COMPETITION

I’m genuinely shocked that the UPND, a liberal democratic organization, is celebrating going unopposed in certain areas, something that has never happened in the history of this country.

Going unopposed should be viewed as a serious indictment on the ruling party, not a badge of honor. It vindicates those who have consistently raised concerns about the deteriorating state of governance, shrinking democratic space, and alleged human rights abuses in the country today.

Rather than celebrating, this should be a moment of reflection and even shame. It reinforces claims of political violence, intimidation, and other undemocratic tendencies that many have warned about.

In this era, having candidates go unopposed should not be celebrated as a democratic victory. If anything, it raises legitimate concerns about the health of our democracy and whether political competition is being fairly sustained. Only irresponsible people celebrate a victory over an opponent whose hands were tied during a fight. You beat up, injure and hunt opponents like animals out of nomination centers and you claim victory over them when they fail to file in? It’s madness.

I am shocked that they appear happy about this rather than concerned. One would have expected efforts, even symbolic ones, to demonstrate that democracy remains vibrant, competitive, and alive.

If anyone has ever doubted that we are sinking deep into the abyss of our own history, this clearly proves it. The UPND appears to be creating an environment where it seeks to weaken or eliminate all political alternatives except itself. Whether this will succeed, only time will tell.

History, however, teaches us an important lesson. No political movement is invincible. Few saw UNIP and Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s era coming to an end. Likewise, many never imagined the fall of the MMD or the PF. Power is never permanent, and time has a way of reshaping political fortunes.

Whether he likes it or not, 2026 yena aleya. Let all the Zambians come out in numbers and end this impunity.

Fred M’membe

Socialist Party President and People’s Pact 2026 Presidential Candidate