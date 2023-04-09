UNPROVOKED ATTACKS ON THE SOCIALIST PARTY WILL HAVE SERIOUS RAMIFICATIONS FOR THE MASSES- Faston Mwale

UNPROVOKED ATTACKS ON THE SOCIALIST PARTY WILL HAVE SERIOUS RAMIFICATIONS FOR THE MASSES

The emotional stress imposed on us by the news of a near fatal attack on our President, his aides, comrades and supporters in Serenje ahead of the ward by-election slated for April 20 is deep.

Be that as it may, we will remain stoical and soldier on. We wish comrade Preston Chinyama, Political Adviser to the President a quick recovery. We commit the safety and wellbeing of our leader and President into the unfailing hands of the Almighty. It is our prayer, too, that all comrades and friends who suffered in the attack at the hands of the UPND cadres recover quickly and fully. The enemies of the people’s progressive change must not overrun the collective will of the people to prevail in the upcoming by-elections.

It is a profound fact that the UPND, being a timid government, lives under the spell of violence as a strategy to entrench and perpetuate its hold on power. By all means we, who constitute the great majority of the struggling masses, must not submit to the diabolical schemes of the UPND of turning democratic elections into a bloodbath.

It beats all logic as to why a party that graduated only a couple of weeks ago from the American democracy summit school should be so brutal. Is this the democracy they learnt from the Americans? Their strategy is to attack and immediately thereafter fabricate media propaganda to twist facts so that the victim is portrayed as a villain. Small wonder that there has been no occasion when the UPND leadership rose to decisively condemn and deplore violence perpetrated by the UPND cadres. Many a time, they have spoken against violence “under armpits” merely as a ploy to dupe the masses into believing that they are democrats, yet are in actuality timid vicious autocrats.

Those renting themselves as tools of violence and those crafting the agenda of violent propaganda must live with the certainty that a time of reckoning is approaching. The consequences will be grave and grave they will be. Fred M’membe is no ordinary leader. Inarguably, locally and globally Dr M’membe is a distinguished and revered revolutionary icon. Senseless attacks on him will one day enrage the masses, who will not take the attacks with their arms folded. Those relishing the idea that they can dwarf President M’membe’s revolutionary soul through violence had better think twice.

There is absolutely nothing that will hold back the revolution. The blood being spilt today will only nourish the tree that will bear the fruit of genuine freedom tomorrow.

Be well soon brother and comrade Preston, be safe and well comrade President, and be resilient comrades.

The enemies of the people are destined to fall. One day, we will break free from the thrall of the decaying petty bourgeois dictatorship.

Faston Mwale

SP Member of the Central Committee