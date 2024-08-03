UN’s $430m drought appeal for Zimbabwe falls short

The United Nations (UN) flash appeal for $430 million to assist in drought prevention in Zimbabwe is still far from its target, with slightly over US$100 million raised.

The flash appeal highlights the critical need for additional international support to provide food, water, and other essential resources to the 3.1 million people affected by the worst El Niño-induced drought Zimbabwe has experienced in 43 years, making it a crisis of historic proportions.

The ongoing funding shortfall underscores the challenges of addressing the immediate and long-term needs of communities facing extreme weather conditions exacerbated by climate change.

According to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Zimbabwe, Edward Kallon, while there have been contributions, the funding remains “far, far behind” the necessary level to meet the urgent needs of those affected by the drought.

“We have received some contribution from member states, but we are still far, far behind our target of being able to mobilise these resources to meet the needs at hand,” Kallon said during a press conference in Bulawayo Wednesday to assess the impact of El Niño in Matabeleland and provide an update on current humanitarian efforts.

“It’s a crisis that requires investment not only in addressing the current relief requirements but also investing in medium and longer-term development support that the government will need to be able to cope with the impact of climate change and El Nino in general,” he said.

Kallon added he and his colleagues who toured parts of Matabeleland have heard a lot from people affected by the drought.

“We are now a little bit clear on the magnitude of the problem and the impact it is having at household level,” he said, noting that having engaged the government and affected communities, this drought crisis “is the first of its kind in 43 years.”

The UN Assistant Secretary-General and Climate Crisis Coordinator, Reena Ghelani also emphasised the severity of the drought, noting that communities are at the start of what promises to be an extremely challenging period.

Ghelani said communities are bracing themselves for this continued lean period.

” I heard from a woman who was in Lingwe (in Matobo, Matabeleland South) saying this is the worst she has experienced in her lifetime,” she said, adding the second observation witnessed is the “fast and speedy government response.”

As Zimbabwe deals with this terrible drought, the appeal for international assistance remains urgent, with the UN Climate Crisis Coordinator urging the international community to “come in fast and support,” since climate disasters and droughts have become more common.

“We’re very grateful for the money that’s been provided, but we need more and we need it now,” Ghelani said.

“Consider what’s going to happen in the medium and longer term to support these communities so that they can provide for their children.”

Source – cite.org.zw