Update On The Impeachment Motion On The Speaker Of The National Assembly- Binwell Mpundu

UPDATE ON THE IMPEACHMENT MOTION ON THE SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY.
The Clerk of the national Assembly has been directed by the Speaker to respond to the impeachment motion stating that the motion can not proceed because the threshold of members who should support the impeachment has not been met because some members who had signed the petition have written letters to withdraw their signatures.
I have now written to the Clerk to ask the Speaker through him to furnish me with the information as to how many members have excused themselves and who those members are and i have further asked the clerk to site the law which allows for the withdrawal of the signatures and i have further asked if i can submit a list of other members who have also asked to join the petition list.
The petition is provided for by the constitution and any attempt to stop the process must be supported by the law and because the matter is in public dormain there are members of the public who have taken an interest in the matter and have been pressing me that they would want to see its logical conclusion…
WE AWAIT THE RESPONSE BEFORE WE CHAT THE NEXT COURSE OF ACTION.
