UPND ABUSE OF GOVERNMENT RESOURCES IN MILENGE WARD BY ELECTION- Socialist Party

UPND ABUSE OF GOVERNMENT RESOURCES IN MILENGE WARD BY ELECTION

Milenge.. Tuesday, March 5, 2024

The Socialist Party (SP) campaign manager for the Milenge ward by election Maximo Mutambo has blamed the loss of the Milenge’s mumbotuta ward by election on UPND blatant use of government resources and machinery.

Speaking in an interview with Lukwanga news on Monday, Mutambo stated that the elections were not free and fair as the UPND abused the powers of the government by implementing several programs during the campaign period which amounts to electoral malpractice and against the electoral code of conduct.

He adds that the road construction which was barely started a week before the elections, was meant to disadvantage opposition political parties who were taking part in that election.

He further mentioned that the government’s resources were abused including vehicles and funds to entice voters to vote for the ruling party.

Mr Mutambo also stated that the funds meant for social cash transfer beneficiaries were also disbursed to anyone including those who were not registered to benefit from the program.

He has since described the by election as not free and fair because the elections were between the socialist party and the government and not the upnd as apolitical party.

“The ZNS heavy equipments were mobilized for the road construction, DC ‘s vehicles, youths and sports, community development vehicles, ministry of health and other government vehicles were all mobilized to help the UPND campaigns,” Mutambo said.

“The construction of the road has since stopped without even finishing. One wonders how they are going to campaign in 2026 in mumbotuta ward because they will find people dislusioned and ready to take them on.”

On Friday ,the UPND scooped the Mumbotuta ward by elections in Milenge constituency of Luapula province with 329 votes, while the Socialist Party was second with 240 votes.

The Citizen First party had 77 while the Liberation Movement had 41. Meanwhile, the PF and the independent had 05 and zero respectively