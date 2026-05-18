UPND Adopts Hon. Frank  Tayali for Ndola Central Constituency

For the past five years, it has been my honour to serve the people of Ndola Central with commitment, humility, and a deep sense of responsibility.





Today, I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the United Party for National Development (UPND), and the people of Ndola Central for the trust and confidence placed in me once again through this adoption.





As we look ahead to August 13, 2026, I do so with gratitude, renewed energy, and great optimism for what more we can achieve together over the next five years.





The work continues.

The vision continues.

And with your support, the best is still ahead for Ndola Central.

Hon. Frank Museba Tayali

Walking The Talk. Keeping The Promise