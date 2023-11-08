UPND Cadres’ Influence on Institutions- Edwin Lifwekelo

UPND Cadres’ Influence on Institutions

8th November, 2023

Zambia, like many democratic nations, relies on its institutions to ensure fair and transparent governance. These establishments, such as the Elections Commission of Zambia, the judiciary, and Parliament, play a crucial role in upholding democratic values. However, the infiltration of UPND (United Party for National Development) cadres within these institutions poses a threat to our democracy, undermining freedom and professionalism, ultimately neglecting the best interests of the Zambian people.

The strength of democracy relies on the independence and impartiality of its governing institutions. It’s disheartening that in our country, all these systems seem to be deteriorating.

The Elections Commission, Courts, and Parliament serve as the foundation of this structure. They are entrusted with ensuring fair elections, interpreting and upholding the rule of law, and representing the diverse voices of the populace in the legislative process.

UPND cadres have either been appointed or have infiltrated these institutions, casting a shadow on their independence.

The credibility of the Elections Commission of Zambia in conducting elections is crucial for any democratic system. The presence of these cadres in appointed positions indicates UPND’s preparation for the 2026 General elections. It’s imperative they do not interfere with the electoral process; their intentions are apparent.

An impartial judiciary is fundamental to a just and fair legal system. The interference and political pressure on the courts compromise the rule of law and the judiciary’s ability to deliver unbiased justice. This indicates a situation where citizens are left to fend for themselves.

Meanwhile, Parliament is meant to represent the people’s will and enact laws in the nation’s interest. The conduct of the Speakers in Parliament leaves much to be desired. They swiftly interpret the law when it aligns with their agenda but display reluctance when it benefits the Opposition. This behavior is both a shame and an embarrassment to Zambia.

These are the “IMIGALATO” HH mentioned when addressing the people. Instead of offering hope and a vision for the future, he diverted attention to the Patriotic Front Party regrouping. It’s unfortunate to witness someone of such standing break down. Bitterness has turned him into a dictator, living in constant fear of the unknown.

To the Zambian people and leaders, let’s work together to strengthen these institutions and uphold the democratic principles essential for the nation’s progress.

ZAMBIA DESERVES BETTER

Edwin Lifwekelo

PF Media Director