UPND Consolidates Party To Party Ties With Communists Party Of China(CPC)

UPND CONSOLIDATES PARTY TO PARTY TIES WITH CPC OF CHINA

October- 22, 2023.

SHANDONG – THE United Party for National Development (UPND) has arrived in Shandong province of China to consolidate the party to party bilateral ties with the Communists Party of China (CPC) following a very successful four day engagement with CPC in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

The promotion of people to people relationship for socio-economic development entered the second leg with a symposium on “Ruling Party’s Exploration of the Path Towards Modernisation in Accordance with Domestic Realities of China and Zambia,” held at Shandong School of Governance run by CPC.

Speaking on the sidelines of the symposium, UPND Spokesperson person Cornelius Mweetwa said the big lesson from the symposium was that, party national convention was a very important undertaking which aught to inform the future of a country in terms of advancing economic proposals and formulation of people centered policies.

Mr Mweetwa said development cannot happen in isolation, hence collaboration with other stakeholders such as the CPC whose policies and reforms has transformed China to a high economic level.

Mr Mweetwa is confident that the ruling party will utilise the General Assembly to spell out the economic roadmap for the people of Zambia as UPND seeks a second mandate.

Mr Mweetwa who is also the Chief Government Spokesperson said the UPND stands and the brink of making history as the campaign promises of made in 2021 have been largely delivered.

Mr Mweetwa has further appealed for patience across the nations because what remains to be done requires, hard work, patience, resilience, collaboration and corporation with different stakeholders which includes Zambians.

The Zambian delegation led by UPND Treasurer General, Watson Lumba was welcomed by Vice President & Level 1 Inspector of Party School of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee.

The symposium had two transformational lectures were facilitated by Professor Wang Yiguo and Professor Lui Fei.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM