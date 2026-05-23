UPND COPPERBELT SECRETARY RESIGNS, GOES INDEPENDENT IN KABUSHI RACE



By Stafrance Zulu



From 09 hours to 20:30 hours yesterday, Melbin Simangolwa stood his ground as a frustrated man who had been showered with imingalato for many years just to go it alone in filing as an Independent candidate for Kabushi Constituency parliamentary seat.





The former UPND Copperbelt Province Secretary finally emerged from Lubuto Secondary School nomination centre late in the evening after successfully filing in his nomination papers, bringing to an end hours of uncertainty and speculation surrounding his political future.





Simangolwa, who until yesterday served as one of the ruling party’s senior provincial officials, officially announced his resignation from the UPND and immediately declared his intention to contest the Kabushi parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the August 13 general elections.





Addressing journalists shortly after filing in his nominations, Simangolwa described his decision as painful but necessary.



He said that his decision followed wide consultations with his family, close friends and loyal supporters from Kabushi Constituency.





The visibly emotional politician said he felt betrayed by the UPND National Management Committee (NMC) after the party allegedly made a sudden reversal on his adoption despite his years of loyalty, sacrifice and service to the ruling party.





Simangolwa lamented that for more than 15 years, he had served the UPND in various senior positions and remained committed even during difficult political moments when many others had abandoned the party.





He questioned why long-serving party members who had contributed immensely to building the UPND were allegedly being sidelined in favour of individuals he described as ‘outsiders’ with little connection to the constituency.





The former provincial secretary further alleged that corruption may have influenced the adoption process in Lusaka, claiming that some powerful individuals manipulated the selection of candidates at the expense of loyal grassroots members.





Simangolwa disclosed that despite the disappointment, some of his supporters in Kabushi mobilised resources and paid his K17,000 nomination fee at the Electoral Commission of Zambia in order to encourage him to remain in the race as an independent candidate.





He further expressed confidence that his strong grassroots presence and longstanding relationship with Kabushi residents would carry him to victory.



He has vowled that this time around he was determined to fight for what he believed was rightfully his political opportunity.



(Insaka.23.05.2026)