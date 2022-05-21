UPND DEMANDS OVERHAUL OF THE JUDICIARY

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

United Party for National Development youths in Lusaka have called for a complete overhaul of the Judiciary.

UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, Anderson Banda says judiciary is a disappointment, looking at how it is handling various cases of alleged corruption.

He made the remarks when he led a team of party supporters in what he termed as solidarity to President Hakainde Hichilema, at the Magistrate Court where Bowman Lusambo, Raphael Nakacinda and Given Lubinda were appearing for various cases.

The trio had to be whisked away by police after their court cases were adjourned.

PF member, Raphael Nakacinda; who appeared for the defamation of the President case, to have his matter referred to the constitutional Court, rejected and as of now the matter has been adjourned to 20th June for possible commencement of trial.

And Bowman Lusambo’s application to have his matter on corruption allegations referred to the constitutional Court has equally been denied.

And the Economic and Financial Crimes Court has dismissed an application by acting PF President Given Lubinda in a case where he challenged the jurisdiction of the Court.

Mr. Lubinda has argued that the court is discriminatory as it was established for specific people.

But In his ruling Magistrate Stanford Ngobola dismissed the application for lack of merit.

-Diamond TV