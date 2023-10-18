UPND Government’s Response to Allegations of Harassment Against Former President Edgar Lungu

In recent times, allegations of government harassment against former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu have stirred public debate and concern. These claims, coupled with warnings of potential turmoil in the country, have prompted Acting Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson,Hon Makozo Chikote to issue a statement denying any such harassment and setting the record straight on the treatment of the former President and his family.

In the recent past, some sections of society have continued to peddle allegations against Government that it is harassing former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. They have gone further to allege that this would plunge the country into turmoil.

Government dismisses these allegations as unfortunate and unfounded.

As stated on several occasions before, Government has not harassed the former President in any way since he left office.

Contrary to the allegations, the institution of the former President has been respected and upheld by this Government, as per law established.

The record is clear that the former President is fully enjoying his liberties and entitlements in accordance with his status, and as enshrined in the law.

I ought to stress, however, that former President Lungu’s immunity, is a privilege extended to him only and not any of his family members. This seems to be the confusion that some people are making.

Any family member of the former President who is suspected of wrongdoing, like all other citizens, is subject to investigation and other due processes of the law.

Government reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law for the benefit of all citizens of which the former President is part.

Hon. Makozo Chikote, MP

ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON