UPND govt broke, CDF projects stalled – Kapyanga



By George Zulu and Charles Musonda



THE United Party for National Development government is broke and that is why it is failing to fund projects under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), Mpika member of Parliament Francis Kapyanga has said.





In an interview with The Mast yesterday, Kapyanga said the government had failed to release over K1.8 billion to all the 156 constituencies in 2024.





“This government is broke, it has no money and that is why it has failed to release K12 million to each constituency from the 2024 CDF funding. All the 156 constituencies are still owed K12 million from the 2024 allocation,” Kapyanga said.





He said the K12 million shortfall in the 2024 CDF budget had affected the implementation of projects for 2025 and 2026.





“The CDF is a hot issue; it is just that media houses don’t pay attention. In 2024 government issued a circular directing councils to use- The Mast