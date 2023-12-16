UPND govt is imposing Miles Sampa as President of the PF- Clement Tembo

The Unlawful and Lacka of respect of Human Rights by the UPND government on imposing Miles Sampa as President of the PF
Regarding the deteriorating human rights and democracy in Zambia, it’s essential to acknowledge that the promotion and protection of human rights and democratic principles are vital for the stability and development of any nation. Upholding human rights ensures that individuals are treated with dignity and respect, and that they have the freedom to participate in the political process without fear of persecution or discrimination.
Instances of political parties imposing leaders through illegal means can have serious implications for the democratic process. In a democratic society, the selection of political leaders should be carried out in a transparent, inclusive, and lawful manner to ensure the legitimacy of the leadership and to uphold the principles of democracy.
And in reference to Hon. Miles Sampa and the UPND trying to obliterate the PF, it’s important to remember that political dynamics can be complex and often involve differing perspectives and narratives. Allegations of the imposition of a leader through illegal means are serious and should be addressed through lawful and democratic channels.
It is crucial for political actors and leaders to operate within the confines of the law and to respect democratic principles, including the rule of law, transparency, and inclusivity. Open and constructive dialogue, conducted within the boundaries of the law, can help address grievances and resolve disputes in a peaceful and democratic manner.
It’s always important for individuals and political actors to engage in respectful and open discussions to address concerns about the state of human rights and democracy in any country. Upholding the principles of democracy and protecting human rights requires the active participation and vigilance of citizens, civil society, and political leaders.
Ultimately, fostering a culture of respect for human rights and democratic values is essential for the long-term stability and prosperity of any nation. It is important for politicians, regardless of their affiliations, to lead by example and demonstrate a commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and human rights.
Every voice that seeks to contribute to the promotion of human rights and democracy in Zambia should be seen as a valuable part of the national conversation. It is through open and respectful dialogue that societies can work towards the protection and advancement of these fundamental principles.
As an aspiring MP, Hon. Clement Tembo Kabwata has a platform to advocate for the protection of human rights and the promotion of democratic values. It is essential for political leaders to engage in constructive dialogue and work towards solutions that uphold these principles and protect the rights and freedoms of all citizens.
In conclusion, the protection of human rights and the advancement of democracy are essential for the well-being and progress of society. It is important for all individuals, including political leaders, to work towards upholding these values and ensuring that they are respected and protected. open and respectful dialogue can help address concerns and contribute to the promotion of human rights and democracy in Zambia.
Hon.Clement Tembo
Kabwata Aspiring Mp
PF should stop the blame game of accusing UPND of meddling in their chaotic internal wrangles. PF has been known to be a party of confusion which tendencies of dictatorial and undemocratic dealings. It is unfair each time there are internal squabbles to accuse UPND to be behind such happenings.
Please concentrate on reorganising your thuggery party and leadership wrangles. Go to courts of law to seek recourse and remedy. PF ‘s accusations and lies are efforts in futile and a waste of time which has no positive outcome.
Mr Tembo, it’s like you are just waking up from a deep sleep which was full of dreams because you don’t seem to know what you are talking about. You guys, you lack strategies and messages to convince the people of Zambia that you are worth of salt and you deserve to come back. The only message you have and know is HH and UPND, if you don’t talk about HH and UPND, then you have nothing to tell the people. It is nonsensical to always claim that UPND is imposing Miles Sampa on PF when it is actually ECL who imposed himself on the leadership of PF and that of the Republic of Zambia, Miles Sampa is just repeating what ECL did maybe in a more organized way. If I can use your own words, you are saying that Instances of political parties imposing leaders through illegal means can have serious implications for the democratic process. Actually it is not political parties, it is some individuals like your ECL who imposed himself through illegal means and PF has now serious implications. All the confusion which has engulfed PF now is just an effect, the problem came in 2014 and UPND had no part in it. Then you are saying that It’s always important for individuals and political actors to engage in respectful and open discussions to address concerns about the state of human rights and democracy in any country. When did PF ever engage people in respectful and open discussions to address concerns about the state of human rights and democracy in our country? Was there even any human rights and democracy under PF to talk about? From the word go, everything in PF was illegal and that is why Her Honor the Vice President said that PF has been like this especially after Sata’s death. For example, ECL held an illegal convention in Kabwe, he was illegally elected by a show of hands, he was illegally adopted by working up Judges at night etc. For 19 years, i.e. from 1972 to 1991, Zambia was under one party state but even then, people were still subjected to voting even when the President was standing with a frog, we had never used hands to elect our leaders. So what democracy are you talking about? It is good that you have no shame because if I were you, I can’t even dare to say what you are saying.
These things come as a requirement, for example in 2016, it became a requirement that all those elected to public office should have Grade 12, GCE certificate or its equivalent. People had to comply and all those who complied had no problems. We saw and heard people like Davies Mwila boasting of 6 points. Even now, it is just a requirement that has come requesting all political parties to hold conventions and submit updated lists of their office bearers to the RoS but PF downplayed the requirement or directive prompting Miles Sampa to act. So how does UPND come in here? You should know that those who want to lead others without being democratically elected are one imposing themselves on people. Two years down the line, PF has failed to go for a convention, the money which the aspiring candidates had paid (K200,000) is all squandered. At one time, we heard from Dora Siliya that the Zambian born South African tycoon Mr. Ndambo was going to sponsor the PF convention, but that sponsorship never came. Was it UPND who stopped him? Please stop blaming UPND, blame your own failures and illegalities that you brought about in 2014, remember what the Bible says, if you kill by the sword, one day you will also be killed by the sword.