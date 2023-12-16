UPND govt is imposing Miles Sampa as President of the PF- Clement Tembo

The Unlawful and Lacka of respect of Human Rights by the UPND government on imposing Miles Sampa as President of the PF

Regarding the deteriorating human rights and democracy in Zambia, it’s essential to acknowledge that the promotion and protection of human rights and democratic principles are vital for the stability and development of any nation. Upholding human rights ensures that individuals are treated with dignity and respect, and that they have the freedom to participate in the political process without fear of persecution or discrimination.

Instances of political parties imposing leaders through illegal means can have serious implications for the democratic process. In a democratic society, the selection of political leaders should be carried out in a transparent, inclusive, and lawful manner to ensure the legitimacy of the leadership and to uphold the principles of democracy.

And in reference to Hon. Miles Sampa and the UPND trying to obliterate the PF, it’s important to remember that political dynamics can be complex and often involve differing perspectives and narratives. Allegations of the imposition of a leader through illegal means are serious and should be addressed through lawful and democratic channels.

It is crucial for political actors and leaders to operate within the confines of the law and to respect democratic principles, including the rule of law, transparency, and inclusivity. Open and constructive dialogue, conducted within the boundaries of the law, can help address grievances and resolve disputes in a peaceful and democratic manner.

It’s always important for individuals and political actors to engage in respectful and open discussions to address concerns about the state of human rights and democracy in any country. Upholding the principles of democracy and protecting human rights requires the active participation and vigilance of citizens, civil society, and political leaders.

Ultimately, fostering a culture of respect for human rights and democratic values is essential for the long-term stability and prosperity of any nation. It is important for politicians, regardless of their affiliations, to lead by example and demonstrate a commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and human rights.

Every voice that seeks to contribute to the promotion of human rights and democracy in Zambia should be seen as a valuable part of the national conversation. It is through open and respectful dialogue that societies can work towards the protection and advancement of these fundamental principles.

As an aspiring MP, Hon. Clement Tembo Kabwata has a platform to advocate for the protection of human rights and the promotion of democratic values. It is essential for political leaders to engage in constructive dialogue and work towards solutions that uphold these principles and protect the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

In conclusion, the protection of human rights and the advancement of democracy are essential for the well-being and progress of society. It is important for all individuals, including political leaders, to work towards upholding these values and ensuring that they are respected and protected. open and respectful dialogue can help address concerns and contribute to the promotion of human rights and democracy in Zambia.

Hon.Clement Tembo

Kabwata Aspiring Mp