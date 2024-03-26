UPND HAPPY WITH $3.5billion EUROBOND RESTRUCTURING – MARK SIMUWE

LUSAKA – UPND Research Consultant Mark Simuwe says the New Dawn administration is happy with the Eurobond Restructuring as it will improve lives of citizens. Mr Simuwe said the highly anticipated restructuring of Zambia’s $3.5 Eurobond will help government to have control on the cost of living because it ill be predictable.

Mr Simuwe says this move will attract more investment in the country that will see the creation of more jobs.

He said this when he featured on the Burning Issue programme on 5FM Radio, this morning.

“The country will attract more investment and create more job opportunities for especially the youth and the general Zambian populous. This will in turn increase revenue collection ,” he said.

Mr Simuwe anticipates a reduction in goods and services such as mealie-meal and transport following the restructuring and added that the increase in liquidity circulation will provide Zambians with more purchasing power of goods and services.

“Emanating from this government will have it enforcing national budget without challenges such as increase in CDF, CEEC and other empowerment,” he said.

Mr Simuwe has also said that government is set to benefit more from the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage Way through Toll-Gates fees and sustainable jobs.

NAPSA and concessionaire MACRO Ocean investment this morning signed a $650 million financing agreement for the construction of the dual carriageway.

UPND MT