UPND has officially adopted Hon Elisha Matambo  for  lufwanyama East seat

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Beloved Citizens,

The Matambo family would like to thank God, Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema, the people of lufwanyama East, our party UPND and the great people of the Copperbelt for adopting me to contest for  Lufwanyama East  Constituency in the forth-coming General Elections on 13th August , 2026 .



We will work hard with your support to win the seat so that we can take development to  Lufwanyama East. May God remember you. Twamutoteni Ukwakuti Mwane.



Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt UPND Chairman/ Lufwanyama East Aspiring MP (2026)

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