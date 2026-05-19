UPND has officially adopted Hon Elisha Matambo  for  lufwanyama East seat

Beloved Citizens,



The Matambo family would like to thank God, Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema, the people of lufwanyama East, our party UPND and the great people of the Copperbelt for adopting me to contest for Lufwanyama East Constituency in the forth-coming General Elections on 13th August , 2026 .





We will work hard with your support to win the seat so that we can take development to Lufwanyama East. May God remember you. Twamutoteni Ukwakuti Mwane.





Hon Elisha Matambo



Copperbelt UPND Chairman/ Lufwanyama East Aspiring MP (2026)