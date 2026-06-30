UPND HATES CHURCHES – SAYS KAMPYONGO



Shiwang’andu parliamentary candidate Stephen Kampyongo has accused the United Party for National Development (UPND) government of a pattern of persecution, claiming that the abandonment of Heroes Stadium by Jehovah’s Witnesses on Sunday is an extension of previous targeting of the Catholic Church.





At a campaign rally in Mpika, he criticized President Hakainde Hichilema for twerking while citizens face poverty and economic struggles.





Kampyongo urged voters to vote out President Hichilema in the upcoming August 13 elections, expressing concerns over the government’s treatment of religious groups.





He mocked the ruling party’s slogan “Salt Sana,” questioning its relevance as many people cannot afford basic necessities, suggesting that the political leadership is disconnected from the realities of the citizens’ struggles.