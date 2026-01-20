UPND HEADED FOR DEFEAT IN AUGUST – KATUTA



THE UPND is on a collision course with defeat in the 2026 general elections, not because of opposition political parties, but because of disillusioned Zambians, who are so frustrated and disenchanted that they can no longer wait to have the Hakainde Hichilema administration out of government, Given Katuta has said.





Ms Katuta is arguing that traditional hand-out politics are no longer working as was demonstrated by the “Don’t Kubeba” message echoed by voters in Chawama’s recent parliamentary by-election.





Commenting on the outcome of the by-election, Ms Katuta said the results were a reflection of a clear rejection of what she described as traditional hand-out politics, noting that the “Don’t Kubeba” (don’t accept handouts) message had resonated strongly with voters.





“This was not a contest between UPND and opposition parties, it was a contest between UPND and the people of Chawama,” Ms Katuta said. “And the people of Chawama are Zambians. This result should be taken as a serious warning ahead of August 2026.”





She argued that even the ruling party’s access to state machinery did not translate into victory, describing the margin of defeat as politically significant.





“In politics, even one vote is enough to defeat your opponent. When you lose by more than 200 votes that is a clear signal. This was a clean defeat,” she said.



“Normally, the ruling party has the advantage, but this result shows something has shifted.”





Ms Katuta also claimed that arresting or silencing opposition figures would not reverse public dissatisfaction.



“You can arrest all opposition leaders, but your biggest opposition is the people. Unless you arrest all Zambians and leave only your supporters, you will still lose,” Ms Katuta told the UPND.





She said celebrations following the Chawama results in areas such as Lusaka, Mkushi and Lundazi underscored the national significance voters attached to the by-election.





“People treated this like a general election because they wanted to send a message not to politicians, but about how they feel as citizens,” Ms Katuta said.





In the Chawama parliamentary by-election, the Forum for Democracy and Development candidate Bright Nundwe emerged victorious after polling 8, 085 votes. His closest challenger, Morgan Muunda of the ruling UPND, garnered 6, 542 votes. The contest attracted a total of 10 candidates.



Daily Nation Zambia