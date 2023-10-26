UPND IS A “DESPOTIC REGIME” EVEN PREPARED TO FIGHT ITS OWN COURTS – Brian Mundubile

UPND IS A “DESPOTIC REGIME” EVEN PREPARED TO FIGHT ITS OWN COURTS Leader of the opposition in Parliament.

………….as Mr. Mundubile asks, ” how safe are even investors if the UPND regime can disrespect court order

Kelvin Sichizya in Kasama

October 26, 2023- Kasama- Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has said the UPND government is a “despotic regime” which even investors should never trust becuase it can and will continue to break its own laws as long as it protects itself

But Mr. Mundubile says the UPND leadership can continue to do anything while they have the time but warns that the PF Movement will handle matters adquately when time is right.

Speaking on Kasama radio last night, Mr. Mundubile who is also the Mporokoso Central Member of Parliament and PF Presidential hopeful said, the UPND government was a “despotic regime” which was “unconstitutional, undemocratic”, which he said was overlooking court orders as though it was above the law

He said his party was going to investigate the Eagle mealie meal suspected to be GMO to feed Zambians but said when the suspicion is confirmed, ” someone must resign”.

And Lukashya Member of Parliament in Kasama who accompanied the leader of the opposition has charged that the UPND Government has for a long time tried to scandlise the PF leadership involving MPs, Mayors and Councillors but said, it had failed leaving the party intact

“Every political party has controls and for the Police to give Miles Sampa the authority to hold a convention within hours to go breaking the law by holding a retreat they termed as convention, it makes us understand what the UPND regime means”.

The two PF leaders bemoarned the demise of former Speaker of the National Assembly Amusa Mwanamwambwa and former Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande

They noted that the current Finance Minister Musokotwane failed to learn anything about prudent management of resources from Mr. Magande when he served under him.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mundubile has called on Zambians to remove President Haakainde Hichilema in 2026 saying it was very clear that the President had failed ” just as First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda had warned before he died”

He said it was unfortunate that Zambians were celebrating the 59th Independence Anniversary under such difficult conditions where they lacked food and medicines in hospitals.