UPND Manifesto a Shameless Copycat of My Project 2026- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

UPND Manifesto a Shameless Copycat of My Project 2026



When I arrived in the USA, for the first time in many years, I had plenty of time to rest and think.





I used the opportunity to ran a special series of programs in 2025 called “Project 2026”.

I outlined the following;

1. Raising to 10,000 mega watts generation capacity

2. 20 million metric tonnes of maize, making Zambia a food basket for the sub-region

3. Copper, Gold and Cobalt set up processing plants.





No original thinkers in UPND. I outlined how it could be done.

Watch the vidoes on the link below;



Project 2026 and Beyond; an ambitious socio-economic and political manifesto unveiled by Zambian diplomat and opposition figure Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.





Framed as a comprehensive “social contract” and alternative development agenda for Zambia, the initiative was officially launched in April 2025 through a series of broadcasts on his online platform, Emmanuel Mwamba Verified.





●Economic Transformation: Described as a revolutionary program to emancipate Zambia’s economy, it focuses heavily on pluging revenue leakages, ending illicit financial flows, and reversing what Mwamba characterizes as unfair tax incentives given to multinational mining firms.





●Self-Reliance: A foundational pillar of the project is a commitment to move away from heavy dependence on foreign aid and International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans. Instead, it promotes aggressive growth in domestic revenue mobilization.





Key Policy Pillars



●Education and Skills: The plan proposes a deliberate, significant shift of public financing toward STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TEVET).





●Fiscal and Tax Reform: Mwamba advocates for widening the national tax base while simultaneously reducing standard tax rates to 15% or below. The goal is to aggressively scale up the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio to over 25% within a few years.Resource and Sector Expansion:





●The blueprint outlines massive targets for production and revenue generation from local industries. This includes boosting agriculture to reach 20 million metric tonnes of maize, alongside scaling up the livestock and fisheries sectors to generate billions in domestic revenue.





●Energy and Infrastructure: The strategy calls for an immediate renegotiation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to correct revenue losses suffered by the state utility company, ZESCO, and focuses heavily on building extensive national infrastructure.