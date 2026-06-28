UPND MAZABUKA CENTRAL CANDIDATE ALLEGEDLY ATTACKED



United Party for National Development, UPND, Mazabuka Central parliamentary candidate Vincent Lilanda has allegedly been attacked by a security guard from a named security firm that provides security to his residence, in what the UPND has described as a politically motivated incident.





An official from UPND Zambia tells Byta FM News in a statement, condemning the alleged attack.



The official warned that any attempts to harm the party’s candidate will not be tolerated, and stated that party security has been placed on high alert.





It is said that the party suspects a possible political motive, alleging that the guard’s behaviour had been unusual lately.





The official said the incident occurred around 06:20 hours today, as the guard was preparing to knock off duty.





The party says it has since reported the matter to police, who have launched investigations.



Police are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.



Byta FM