UPND MAZABUKA MEMBERS NEGLECTED

By Evans Liyali

Blows have started developing in the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Mazabuka as youths have complained of being neglected by the party.

Mazabuka central youth leader, Pinias Mweene tells Byta FM News that the party has neglected the members who fought for the party.

He has accused the party leadership of not paying attention to the concerns of the party.

He adds that failure to follow the party constitution by senior officials has divided the party in Mazabuka and contributed to its downfall.

He accuses the appointed leaders of creating confusion in the party.

But when contacted for a comment, UPND Southern Province Chairperson Billiard Makwembo called for patience among youths and members.

He says that President Hakainde Hichilema and the party leadership has not forgotten about the youths.

He has since appealed to youths and members to exercise patience as the leadership is committed in addressing their needs.