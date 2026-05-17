UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe has stepped down from contesting in Makeni Constituency,opted to support HH countrywide

UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe said he has withdrawn his bid for the newly created Makeni parliamentary seat ahead of the Aug. 13 general elections.







Simuuwe said the decision came after consultations with party stakeholders and his support base. He said he would instead focus on mobilizing support for President Hakainde Hichilema and other UPND candidates.





“I have resolved not to proceed with my aspiration to stand as a parliamentary candidate,” Simuuwe said. He reaffirmed his commitment to the ruling party and pledged to work toward a UPND victory in 2026.



(Mwebantu)