UPND MUST APOLOGIZE FOR ‘EXPENSIVE, UNAVAILABLE’ MEALIE MEAL – MUNDUBILE

Lusaka, Friday (April 7, 2023)

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says the UPND Administration must apologize to Zambians over expensive mealie meal, which is not readily available especially on the Copperbelt.

Mr. Mundubile, a PF Presidential Candidate, said UPND promised affordable mealie meal, with increased support to farmers.

He said he learnt with concern, the critical shortage of mealie meal, especially on the Copperbelt, forcing Government to allow imports.

Mr. Mundubile said every Government ensured that all citizens were food secure by giving support to farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme – FISP because mealie meal was a staple food.

He said it was unfortunate that the UPND Administration lifted the ban on the export of maize immediately they came into power.

Mr. Mundubile said the UPND Administration was warned on the dangers of food security but that they ignored and continued exporting.

“A number of questions were raised regarding the continued export of maize. Now we have this critical shortage of mealie meal where people have to queue up to buy the staple food,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said the last time Zambians lined up to buy mealie meal was over 25 years ago.

“It is very sad that under the New Dawn Administration, a party which promised cheaper mealie meal and to increase quantum of support to farmers, can now bring about this situation where mealie meal is so expensive but on top of that, it is not available,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said Government must step up efforts to ensure that they allow some more maize from the Food Reserve Agency – FRA to go to the millers.

“We are also getting information that we may be running out of maize at FRA. This very urgent and we want to call upon the Ministry of Agriculture to step up efforts in ensuring that millers especially on the Copperbelt are given maize so that they can supply mealie meal to citizens,” he said.