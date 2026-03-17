UPND Must Hold General Conference

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UPND Must Hold General Conference-UPND long-time member, Innovent Innocent Matyola

TO BE FOREWARNED IS TO BE FORARMED

Good day to  all my ordinary UPND members and our leaders.



We are a political institution and a  political party existing in the Great Republic of Zambia , a country with a National Constitution as its unique  book of do’s  and don’ts.



Our political party has a constitution that deals with various  organizational concerns such as the convention , disciplinary etc..We have said time and time again  that our administration is one that is anchored on the rule of law and the general  public  expects us to act as such even in our own  internal party matters.



Our good president himself is a product of a democratically conducted convention which was held on the 26th May 2006.



If we truly love our party and the president, let’s be truthful  to ourselves and to him as our flag bearer.



We have nothing against those who joined us  recently or along our  long political  journey  who may be privileged  today except  with a few who thrive on lying to our leaders  and blackmailing old party members  in order to appear relevant to some of them and we know some of them are the ones peddling  this  unsustainable lie that even without the  convention positions in the party leadership  can be filled using dark corner  peacemeal  approach. These are  lies.



I know  that many of our friends    may not be privy to the critical  facts about the party’s history and heritage, including  the process  that brought  about President HH to be at  the helm of the party today.



Here is some free information. When our UPND founding  President  Anderson  Kambela Mazoka died in April 2006,our good team called the  National Management  headed by  the acting  party president, a renowned constitutional lawyer called Mr. Sikota organised a convention that was held at the Mulungushi Conference Center on 27th May 2006 at which two contestants, namely Mr. Baldwin Nchite ,a businessman who operated in Botswana and South  Africa and the then CEO of Grant Thornton Mr. Hakainde Hichilema weighed into  this contest against  Mr.Sakwiba Sikota to lead the UPND.



In a hair rising  debate , we saw each one of these three appealing  to the electoral  college  of party structures who had traveled  from all the 9  provinces then. On the sides,  the Secretary  General ,vice, National Chairman and all the National Management  Committee positions and various committees positions were up for grabs by all those that were able , the rest is history but, the unhappy acting president  Sakwiba Sikota formed the ULP which went into an alliance  with the Michael Sata led Pf in the general  elections of that same year.



The  question  is , do we have an issue in  having  a convention as required by the national constitution of this country?

Do we honestly think that the national constitution will have to be adjusted  for our sake so that the  Electoral  Commission of Zambia will also  relax that pre-qualification requirement of holding  a convention before filing in to contest this year’s August 13th general elections? I doubt it .



Why does it appear like we have a growing  cold feet in  addressing  this important  national issue as a ruling party who ought to  have been proud to lead by  examples ?



Has it occurred to all of us, the UPND, that if we dont hold a convention,  the most likely  outcome is that our party the UPND may not even participate  in this year’s  general elections and no courts will come to our aid  to remedy this embarrassment ?


Where are the seasoned constitutional legal experts in our party and our political advisory teams who ought to have taken  care of this situation?



Could there be some game of tactical deception at play in which our leadership  may have been  made to think that this constitutional requirement  will only apply to the opposition  political parties and not the ruling UPND?



I believe  it’s  high time we got a much more serious  official position on  the  date of the convention as required by our party and the national  constitution.



The observation  that some political parties had departed from  undemocratic practices by operating like  monarchs in avoiding intra party elections is the hallmark  of  the  constitutional amendment to make it a law for all parties to have conventions as a pre-qualification for filing  in to contest the general elections.



Let us resist the temptation of thinking  that the incumbency  factor will save us from obeying this law because  we may end up scoring  into our own net and  give away power on a silver plate.



I wish to seriously urge ourselves as party members as well as our leaders to take  this issue seriously as we will not blame anybody for any political negligence if we choose to eliminate ourselves from contesting  this year’s general  elections owing to trivialising the convention issue.


May God bless us with wisdom  to decern the hidden agendas of those who fake their loyalty  to our leaders.

Matyola Innocent.

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