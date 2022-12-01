UPND MUST WORRY ABOUT MUTINTA MAZOKA’S RESIGNATION – TEMBO

By New Dawn Reporter

FEIRA Member of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo says Mutinta Mazoka’s exit from the ruling UPND signifies the kind of negative leadership exhibited there in.

Emmanuel Tembo says it is shocking that the daughter of the founding father of the party in power opted out adding that the decision must have been necessitated by frustrations.

Tembo adds that the UPND must worry about her resignation because her exit is an indirect protest indicating that she is not happy with its leadership.

He said it is concerning that the UPND did not consider Mazoka for political space regardless of the many times she tried to contest as Member of Parliament.

“Since UPND came into power, there has been a lot of economic and political problems and she is protesting to say that you are not running the country properly, this is not what my father stood for. And indeed they should take her resignation seriously because it is an indication that there is something serious going on in the country. She decided to leave so that she makes a point. She may not have ironed out her reasons but it should be taken seriously. It is not a ward chairman’s resignation we are talking about, but a daughter of a founding father of the UPND and a member of National Management,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tembo has described the hike in fuel prices as a huge failure on the part of the UPND who not long ago promised cheap fuel.

He said the increase is an indication that the UPND leadership has completely failed to run the country.

He said it is sad that many Zambians believed President Hakainde Hichilema’s lies and calculations while in opposition.

He has however charged that the country is now being run by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) adding that the current events are not home-grown but decisions made by IMF.

“Mr. Hakainde when he was in opposition made a number of calculations that he would remove excise duty and reduce fuel prices and over 2.8 Zambians believed him. So you can see that this fuel increase is an indication of someone failing to run the country lamentably.

Further you see even the price of mealiemeal is going to k200 as opposed to what he promised. There is a general failure to run this economy and I can tell you that these are not Zambia’s home- grown decisions but it’s the IMF because they have given powers to IMF so the IMF is now the president of Zambia,” said Tembo.