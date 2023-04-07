UPND NEEDS TO PUT ON POLITICAL LENSES BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE- Sikaile Sikaile

By Sikaile Sikaile.

UPND NEEDS TO PUT ON POLITICAL LENSES BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.

The UPND is facing a hindrance in their pursuit of national development due to their adherence to an outdated system that does not align with their government’s objectives.

The success of policy implementation and the government’s overall achievement is contingent on the system they establish and the individuals responsible for disseminating their message and services. Any act of sabotage within public institutions will ultimately reflect poorly on the UPND government, potentially leading to accusations of the government failing to operate effevely.

To achieve their vision for the country, the UPND must implement a new system that reflects their ideologies and values. It seems counterproductive for the UPND to work with the same individuals they previously accused of corruption. As a matter of fact many employees within these institutions may not support the president’s directives, which could have negative consequences for the UPND.

We have said this time, and again that there is alot being engineered against the current administration. This is why even the fight against corruption may just end up being an academic exercise that will just cost us more public resources. Because how do you expect a criminal to bring a fellow criminal to book?

Look at that corrupt syndicate from the ministry of finance that was shielded by the old system left by President Edgar Lungu’s administration. UPND government may be thinking they are saving money by maintaining such a system when in fact not at all. It is the country losing billions of dollars every day when there is sabotage in public institutions. UPND should get it right that those people left by the old system no one has interest in seeing UPND government successful especially the president.

Many issues of national interest like political violence, gassing incidents and corruption will be very difficult to deal with as long as old PF machineries remain intact. Infact they are arming themselves daily because they have access to public resources. That’s why they mock president HH every time because they know how they are working parallel with his system.

Sometimes I wonder if intelligence unit really feeds the head of state with facts. There genuine Zambians in these offices who are willing to share information but most people that should get that information on behalf of the president are self centered who feel like they have reached their final destination. Stop feeding the head of state with lies please.

When president Michael Sata, formed government he made sure that anything to do with MMD was removed to avoid compromise. Iam not suggesting that UPND should behave like Sata but rather have a system that works in line with their vision because there is alot going on in these institutions that I feel will continue affecting the UPND government and national development. Zambians have so much expectations from this administration especially president HH. It is therefore, important to put up a system that works.

In politics, winning elections is phase one and managing political power is phase two which is very critical to a government’s prosperity.

Sikaile C. Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Actvist