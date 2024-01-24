UPND SCOOPS KAPAMBA WARD LOCAL GOVERNMENT BY ELECTION

United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate, John Chali has scooped the seat in the just ended Kapamba ward Local government by election in Mpika district, of Muchinga Province.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Returning Officer, for Kapamba Ward, Romary Mulemena, declared the UPND candidate as duly elected member of Mpika Council for Kapamba Ward.

Ms Mulemena, disclosed that a total number of 1, 095 votes were cast out of which the UPND candidate John Chali, got 556 votes, followed by United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) candidate, Clayton Mulenga with 268 votes.

And Mpika District Electoral Officer, Samuel Musenga, described the elections as peaceful.

Mr Musenga said that voting started at exactly 06:00 hours yesterday and ended at 18:00 hours. “Polling stations opened at exactly 06:00 hours and closed at 18:00 hours, we had some polling stations with more than Thirty (30) people lining up as early as 05:30 am,” Mr Musenga said.

He added that the by – election was conducted in a peaceful manner and the atmosphere was peaceful without any violent acts recorded.

Mr Musenga observed said that half of the number of registered voters cast their vote, an indication that people now know their democratic right to vote.

He further said that the people of Kapamba Ward should be praised for braving the rain to vote. “It was a rainy day since morning but people still came in numbers to vote, the voter turnout was good and half of the registered voters have cast their vote which is a good thing,” he said.

And Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe is happy that the UPND have scooped the seat. Mr Sikazwe said that he is happy that this is the first seat the party is holding for a councillor in the province.

The Provincial Minister has also hailed the people of Kapamba for holding a peaceful and violent free election. He added that the government is aware of the problems being experienced in the area and they will be addressed.

“As UPND, we will fulfil every promise that was made to you, Government is aware of your problems, thankyou for voting for the UPND candidate,” Mr Sikazwe said.

CREDIT: ZANIS