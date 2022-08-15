UPND SHOULD MAKE REALISTIC PROMISES IN FUTURE CAMPAIGNS TO AVOID PRESSURE – PF ADVISES

By Michael Nyumbu

Opposition Patriotic front Southern Province chairperson Leonard Siachona has advised the United Party for National Development leadership to be careful and realistic next time they give campaign promises to avoid being put under pressure.

Siachona said the UPND created their own pressure when they made campaign promises that where bound with a time limit less than what is required under normal for achievement.

Siachona accuses the UPND of having overpromised Zambians on things that require a lot of time to be achieved such as improving the economy.

The provincial opposition leader says despite the current regime making efforts to better the lives of Zambian’s by creating employment opportunities it will be difficulty for the Zambian people to appreciate because they anticipate more things to be done.

He further says the UPND should have made promises that where not time bound just like those made by other political parties that dreamed to make Zambia prosper.

Meanwhile ministry of information and media director spokesperson Tabo Kawana said the upnd has delivered most of the campaign promises.

Speaking when he featured on Byta FM`s Hot potato program on Saturday he revealed that the UPND alliance is on track at reviving the economy, delivering development and uplifting the lives of the people.