UPND SHRINKING ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRATIC SPACE…..in the manner they are persecuting their political opponents- ZUPED President Ronnie Jere

UPND SHRINKING ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRATIC SPACE

…..in the manner they are persecuting their political opponents

Lusaka… Sunday October 29, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

The Zambians for Unity Peace and Democracy (ZUPED) has charged that the UPND government is shrinking the democratic space in the country by the way they are persecuting their political opponents.

ZUPED President Ronnie Jere says this is not good for the country’s democracy as well as the rule of law.

Mr Jere has called on Church mother bodies, Civil Society Organizations and all opposition political parties to rise up and condemn this undemocratic practice by the UPND government.

He suspects that the UPND wants to make a one party state which he says is dangerous to democracy.

“The incarceration of opposition PeP leader Sean Tembo makes sad reading. We have noted the escalation of arresting opposition political leaders by the UPND government and this is bad for democracy and rule of law. We all know how to deal with people that are perceived to be law breakers in the case of Sean Tembo we saw the police going to his house, break into his house when the case that he is purported to have committed is something that needed to be issued a call out so that he avails himself at the police station and exculpate himself,” he said.

“Unfortunately there was brutality on the part of the police on Sean Tembo. We call upon President Hakainde Hichilema to desist from persecuting his political opponents because this is not good.”

He said Zambia has had a good reputation up to now as a democratic county but the UPND government wants to reverse all these gains.

“It took first Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda to bring multi-partism so that people can freely express themselves and assemble. We have observed how they chased Harry Kalaba from Democratic Party using state machinery and now they want to split the PF using the same state machinery. Its unfortunate that the police are being abused in this manner, they have barricaded the PF secretariat and now are firing gunshots to disperse innocent people. This is sad and if nothing is done about it there will be anarchy in the country. People should rise up and condemn this we have a country to protect,” he added.

“This country is not for the ruling party, how special is Miles Sampa to be given such police protection?”

Mr Jere said Zambia is known as a peaceful country and respects the democracy.