UPND, Tonse Pamodzi are partners in ‘secrecy’ and ‘tenderpreneurship’ – Citizens First

UPND, NRPUP are partners in ‘secrecy’ and ‘tenderpreneurship’ – CF



The Citizens First (CF) has charged that the UPND and Brian Mundubile’s NRPUP are in the same Whatsapp group on corruption.





In a press statement, the CF charged that UPND and NRPUP said they both had refused for their leaders to declare their assets and liabilities publicly before the Zambian people, in the same manner CF leader Harry Kalaba has done with his K58 million assets and over K250,000 liabilities with Indo Zambia Bank.





CF presidential spokesperson and campaign manager Stanley Mhango charged that the two parties were “partners in secrecy” after they refused to commit to asset declaration, despite publicly preaching transparency and accountability.





He charged that they were in the “same WhatsApp group on corruption” after State House Chief Communication Specialist defended President Hichilema’s non-declaration of assets, while NRPUP has also refused to pronounce itself on mandatory asset declaration for public officials.





“You cannot fight corruption with one hand and hide your wealth with the other. UPND talks transparency daily, yet State House justifies non-declaration by the President. NRPUP says nothing. That silence tells Zambians everything,” Mhango stated.





He charged that both parties have a track record Zambians already know: “violence” and “tenderpreneurship”.





“These are the same two parties known for political violence and turning government contracts into family businesses. Now they are united again – this time in refusing to declare assets. Birds of a feather flock together,” he added. “CF’s policy is clear: mandatory asset declaration for the President, Ministers, MPs and all senior public officers before and after



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-nrpup-are-partners-in-secrecy-and-tenderpreneurship/