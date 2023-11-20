UPND women have threatened to embark on nationwide demonstrations against PF for continuous harassment Of Nelly Mutti

UPND WOMEN TO STAND UP FOR MUTTI – TAVARIS

UPND women have threatened to embark on nationwide demonstrations against the PF and opposition for continuous harassment of the Speaker of National Assembly, Nelly Mutti.

Ms Tavaris said when a woman is being tortured, it means all women are also being tortured therefore UPND wont allow this situation to continue.

Ms Tavaris has also challenged the former ruling party, PF to leave Mrs Mutti alone.

UPND Deputy National Women Chairperson, Gladys Tavaris said in a statement that PF and the opposition in Parliament are frustrating Mrs Mutti because she is a strong advocate for women in politics and leadership.

She said this in a statement yesterday saying it is unfortunate that the PF never before behaved in such acrimonious behaviour to any Speaker of National Assembly when they were in power.

She said Mrs Mutti is under fire from the PF and the opposition because of her stance in the promotion of women in leadership, which she said has annoyed the opposition in Parliament.

“We cannot stand idle when a fellow woman is being tortured by the frustrated PF in parliament,” she said.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM