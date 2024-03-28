UPND YOUTH LEADER SLAMS UKA ALLIANCE AS DIVISIVE

The United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson, Anderson Banda, has criticized the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) alliance, labelling it as a disruptive force aimed at thwarting the initiatives of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking during a press briefing held in Lusaka, Mr. Banda has accused that alliance of orchestrating a secret agenda to undermine the efforts of President Hichilema.

He claims that the UKA alliance is actively recruiting individuals driven by jealousy and bitterness to join their ranks, with the sole purpose of destabilizing the President’s initiatives.

He went on to assert that the UKA alliance lacks what he perceives to be a coherent national agenda and fails to offer any meaningful contributions to the Zambian people.