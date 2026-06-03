UPND’s Excuses for Voter Apathy Cannot Hide Their Failure- PALUPALA

PRESS STATEMENT.



UPND’s Excuses for Voter Apathy Cannot Hide Their Failure.



The UPND’s attempt to blame “low mood” and voter apathy ahead of the 13th August elections is a weak excuse from a government that has lost the trust of the Zambian people.





Zambians are not apathetic because they are disengaged. They are angry and disillusioned because of the UPND’s dictatorship tendencies and broken promises. The enactment and weaponization of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act has been used to silence dissent and intimidate citizens, journalists, and opposition voices for speaking freely online.





When people fear speaking freely, that is not democracy it is authoritarian rule.



The economy is strained, jobs are scarce, the cost of living is high, and promises made in 2021 remain unfulfilled. Unprecedented load shedding for years, single-sourced fuel deals driving up prices, and record-high mealie meal prices are the lived reality of Zambians across the country. No amount of spin can change that.





Come 13th August, the people will speak. They will march to the ballot, they will protest on the ballot, and they will vote out excuses and blame games. They will talk without fear on the ballot.





They said there was no opposition. Why are they panicking now? They forgot that every country belongs to the people. While they focused on fighting and mocking the opposition, Zambians have been mobilizing. The people hold the real power.





The UPND have preached segregation and hatred towards fellow Zambians, yet the very people they want Zambians to treat unfairly are the same ones they are now recruiting into their party. Hypocrisy at its finest.





Even as they hand out adoption certificates, Zambians must remember these betrayers who change allegiance based on convenience. These men and women, and their sponsors, do not mean well and must never be trusted to represent people in our constituencies. They are sellouts. Zambia needs men and women of principle in Parliament.





The UPND knew long before they started fighting those who have chosen to run as independent candidates that they would lose this election. On 13th August, they will lose to the Tonse Pamozi Alliance under the leadership of incoming President Hon. Brian Mundubile and running mate incoming Vice President Hon. Makebi Zulu, of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity [NRPUP] – _Pe Lampi_.





Zambians are ready for leadership that respects freedoms, upholds the rule of law, and restores dignity to the democratic process.



May God bless Zambia.





Issued by:



Shadrick Chushi Mumba Jr. (PALUPALA)



Tonse Alliance/NRPUP National Presidential Campaigner.

Tonse Alliance National Students Affairs Chairman.

Zambian Youths for Economic Forum(ZAYEF) President.

Member of the Tonse Coucil of Leaders.

Former UNZASU President.