UPND’S STUBBORNNESS IS THE CAUSE OF THE COUNTRY’S MEALIE MEAL CRISIS

Socialist Party Copperbelt youth league training coordinator Joseph Kangwa writes:

We express our concern over the continuing shortages of mealie meal, especially the cost of a 25kg bag, as well as the skyrocketing prices of other essential commodities.

It is painful to see how the UPND leadership continues to attack the living standards and dignity of the Zambian people, even threatening their very survival.

The shortages of mealie meal and the price hikes are alarming. The Zambian people are now suffering beyond endurance with thousands of families sleeping on empty stomachs and many others eating just one meal a day.

The mealie meal crisis has worsened to the extent that the majority of people can now hardly access it or afford to buy it. It is sad to learn that the President and his ministers remain woefully uninterested in ending this crisis and finding a lasting solution despite the fact that Mr Hichilema was aware that mealie was a serious issue when he was in opposition, “ubunga is a serious issue. Hunger leads to anger, that’s a fact,” (14/03/2020).

The President and UPND used to accuse the Patriotic Front government of causing the people to go hungry. Today, they are the cause and are therefore fermenting anger against their government. Their stubbornness is the cause of both the shortages and price hikes, and they ignore advice. We urged them to stop exporting maize but they didn’t listen.

The people are so angry that they cannot wait for 2026 to vote this government out of office because it is very clear to them that it has worsened their suffering. Removing the UPND from power is the only way they can see an end to it.

Having said that, we are asking the UPND government to put measures in place as a matter of urgency to end the crisis and reduce prices. Importing mealie meal from South Africa and other countries is not and never will be a solution and the fact that the government thinks it is just underlines its failure. The President and his ministers should take effective control of the cross-border mealie meal business.

It is inhuman for them to continue to live in luxury while their people go hungry. They should cut their allowances and reduce their salaries in order to minimise the cost of mealie meal and make it affordable for every Zambian.