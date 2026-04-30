US admits $25 billion spent on Iran strikes in just two months



The U.S. Department of Defense has officially confirmed spending over $25 billion on military operations against Iran under “Operation Epic Fury,” revealed during a congressional budget hearing on April 29.





A Pentagon official stated that the majority of costs went into precision-guided munitions, including more than 1,000 Tomahawk and JASSM missiles each, along with high-cost air defense systems such as Patriot and SM-3.





Officials also confirmed that over 13,000 targets inside Iran were struck before a temporary ceasefire was announced earlier this month.





The figure is now fueling debate in Washington, as some lawmakers argue the real cost may be significantly higher, excluding damage repairs and ongoing deployment expenses — while the Pentagon pushes for a record $1.5 trillion defense budget next year.