DIPLOMATIC SHAKE-UP: US AMBASSADOR MEETS THABO MBEKI IN HIGH-LEVEL TALKS — IS THIS A NEW POWER MOVE IN US–SOUTH AFRICA RELATIONS AS GLOBAL PRESSURE MOUNTS?





A fresh wave of political attention is building after the United States Embassy in South Africa confirmed that Ambassador Reuben Brigety (Bozell) met with former President Thabo Mbeki for high-level discussions.





According to the embassy, the meeting focused on shared priorities, with both sides highlighting the importance of dialogue in strengthening relations between the United States and South Africa.





The discussions reportedly touched on key issues including:



Stability in the region



Economic growth opportunities



Strengthening cooperation between the two nations





The ambassador also visited the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, where conversations continued around leadership, collaboration, and the role of ideas in shaping Africa’s future.





But this meeting is already sparking debate across South Africa:



💬 Why is the US engaging a former president so actively?

💬 Is this a sign of deeper political influence behind the scenes?

💬 What does this mean for current leadership and SA’s global position?





⚖️ With global tensions rising and South Africa often caught between powerful international players, many are questioning whether this is just diplomacy — or something bigger unfolding quietly.



👇 What do YOU think — normal diplomatic engagement or a strategic power play?