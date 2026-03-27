US and Israel Deliver Devastating Blow to Iran’s Missile Tunnels in Isfahan.



In a bold overnight operation, American and Israeli air forces hammered an underground missile production and storage tunnel in Isfahan, Iran. Reports confirm over 100 complete and incomplete ballistic missiles were wiped out, along with dozens of Iranian scientists and engineers tied to the regime’s weapons program.





This strike fits the pattern of relentless pressure on Tehran’s war machine. Since the conflict heated up, the US-Israel team has systematically taken out launchers, bunkers, and factories that threaten Israel and freedom of navigation in the region. Iran’s underground hideouts, once thought safe, are proving vulnerable to precision firepower and bunker-busters.





The attached video shows massive secondary explosions lighting up the night sky at the industrial site, a clear sign of munitions cooking off.

While some online skeptics question timing, the footage aligns with the ongoing campaign to degrade Iran’s ability to rain missiles on civilians.





Tehran keeps blustering with threats and scattered launches, but their arsenal is shrinking fast.

Launchers destroyed, tunnels sealed, production lines shattered. The mullahs’ dream of dominating the Middle East through terror is crumbling under superior resolve and technology.