US announces visa restrictions for foreigners with cancer, diabetes or obesity

A new directive by the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, directs U.S. embassies to weigh chronic health issues when deciding who gets a visa.

According to a cable sent by the Secretary of State, United States will consider obesity or having children with special needs as reasons to reject immigrant visas.

“You must consider an applicant’s health. Certain medical conditions – including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions – can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care,” a cable sent by Marco read.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott added that the policy ensures “our immigration system is not a burden on the American taxpayer.”

This new directive is aimed at immigrants who are seeking permanent relocation into the US. Tourist on short time visits are excluded.