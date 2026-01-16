US approves $413m for counter-insurgency operations in Nigeria

The United States has approved $413 million for counter-insurgency and security operations in Nigeria and other West African countries in the 2026 fiscal year, following the signing of the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) into law in December 2025.

The funding, allocated under the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) budget, reflects Washington’s response to worsening insecurity across the region. It forms part of a broader defence spending package authorising a total of $901 billion in military expenditure and includes a four per cent pay rise for US service members, marking the 65th consecutive annual defence authorisation.

While the Act does not provide a country-by-country breakdown of the $413 million allocation, the amount represents the full sum requested by AFRICOM for its Africa operations and maintenance budget.

The approval comes amid rising threats from jihadist groups, armed bandits and maritime criminals across Nigeria and neighbouring states. Nigeria continues to battle a prolonged insurgency in the North-East, growing banditry in the North-West, and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. In the wider region, Mali is facing renewed militant pressure, while northern Benin has experienced spillover violence from the Sahel.

Recent weeks have also seen intensified security cooperation between the United States and Nigeria. AFRICOM confirmed the delivery of military equipment to Nigerian security agencies in Abuja, describing the move as part of a shared security partnership.

“This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasises our shared security partnership,” the command said.

The increased engagement follows US air strikes on suspected terrorist hideouts in Sokoto State on Christmas Day 2025, carried out in coordination with Nigerian authorities. The actions point to deeper US involvement in the region, including intelligence sharing and operational support against extremist groups.

Beyond funding, the defence law introduces key policy changes. It establishes a new Assistant Secretary for African Affairs at the US State Department and creates a Bureau of African Affairs to better coordinate US foreign policy and assistance across sub-Saharan Africa.

The legislation also mandates a comprehensive review of Russia’s military activities and posture in Africa, a move expected to influence future US strategic planning involving AFRICOM, Central Command and European Command.