US citizens warned to ‘leave Iran NOW’ as President Trump ‘plots aerial strikes’

The virtual US Embassy for Iran has warned American citizens to leave the country without delay as nationwide unrest continues to escalate.

“Leave Iran now,” the embassy said in a security alert, urging its nationals to plan for departing Iran without assistance from the US government.

“If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building,” it added.

The advisory urged US citizens in Iran to expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, “if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye.”

US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports, it said, adding that the Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality and would treat dual citizens solely as Iranian citizens.

“Showing a US passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone,” it said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on “any and all” countries doing business with Iran amid a government crackdown on growing anti-government demonstrations.

While Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran if authorities there use lethal force to suppress the protests, he has also expressed willingness to explore the possibility of diplomacy with Tehran.

Reports indicated that Trump was briefed on several options to move against Iran besides conventional military air strikes.

CBS News reported that the wide array of military and covert tools could include cyber operation options and psychological campaigns to disrupt Iranian command structures, communications, and its state-run media.

Citing two Pentagon officials, the broadcaster said cyber and psychological operations could be deployed separately or at the same time, though a final decision has yet to be made.

It also reported that Trump’s national security team was expected to discuss updated Iran options at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump said on Sunday that his administration is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and is considering “very strong options” as the reported death toll in ongoing protests continues to rise.

“We’ll make a determination,” Trump said, adding he had been receiving hourly reports on Iran, without providing information about when, where or how the US would act.

The US-based rights group HRANA reported on Sunday evening that the de@th toll has surpassed 500, and that more than 10,000 people had been arrested. They noted difficulty sourcing reliable information, with Iran maintaining its internet blackout nationwide.