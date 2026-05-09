US Government Drops Bombshell Apollo 12 UFO Photos from the Moon

Government Drops Bombshell Apollo 12 UFO Photos from the Moon



The U.S. government just released new Apollo 12 lunar images showing unexplained bright objects hovering above the Moon’s horizon. These are not blurry dots or camera glitches. Yellow highlights in the official files mark the anomalies clear as day in the 1969 surface photos.





The batch, released today by the Department of Defense under the Trump administration, includes shots from Apollo 12 and 17 plus astronaut transcripts. Officials call them unidentified aerial phenomena with no solid explanation. Some early reviews suggest these could be real physical objects, not stars, reflections, or dust.





For years the public has been told the Moon missions were routine and the skies empty. Now fresh evidence from NASA’s own archives says otherwise.

While skeptics will rush to debunk, the timing and clarity raise serious questions about what astronauts actually encountered and what Washington has known all along.





This release cuts through decades of stonewalling. Transparency on UAPs is long overdue. The American people deserve the full story, not more excuses.