US Government Export Controls Force Anthropic to Block Advanced AI Models Worldwide





Anthropic announced it is immediately suspending access to its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models for all users due to a US government export control order citing national security concerns.





The directive requires the company to cut off foreign nationals, including its own foreign employees, from the models. To comply, Anthropic is disabling them globally for every customer while leaving other Claude models fully available.





The company described the order as a misunderstanding and apologized for the disruption. It said it is working urgently with officials to resolve the issue and restore service as soon as possible.