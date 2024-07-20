US govt to have “frank and respectful conversations” with Mnangagwa

The new United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, has pledged to have “frank and respectful conversations” with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government to improve relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Tremont presented her credentials to Mnangagwa this week, officially assuming her role as the representative of the US government in Zimbabwe.

In her first public statement, she cited the importance of having open and honest discussions to address areas of agreement and disagreement.

She noted that the US government wants to see Zimbabwe become a self-reliant and self-sufficient country, able to stand on its own two feet and work together with other nations to address global problems.

“Well, when I had my conversation with President Mnangagwa yesterday, we both agreed that we wanted improved ties between the United States.

“But we also noted that we will not always agree on everything, and I hope to have frank and respectful conversations with him and his government on the things where we agree as well as the things where we don’t agree.

“That’s what diplomacy is. We talk, we share values, we share ideas, and we offer suggestions.

“That’s the essence of what we do. Look, I didn’t come here to golf. I came here to solve problems, and we can’t do that without real conversations.

“So I will take President Mnangagwa at his word that he wants to improve relations, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and make that happen.”,” Ambassador Tremont said.

Ambassador Tremont also highlighted the importance of addressing corruption, which is an element of the investment climate.

“I look forward to talking to the government about how we can improve the investment climate here to make it a more attractive place, not just for US investors, but for companies around the world,” she said.

On March 4, 2024, President Joseph Biden took the decision to terminate the US Zimbabwe sanctions program, thereby unblocking all individuals, entities, and property that were previously blocked under this authority.

The US government, however, designated 11 Zimbabwean individuals, including Mnangagwa, under its Global Magnitsky Program

Mnangagwa, alongside his wife Auxillia, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube, Central Intelligence Organisation Deputy Director Walter Tapfumaneyi, businessman Obey Chimuka, and tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei, along with his wife Sandra, were put under the new sanction regime.

Three entities, Sakunda Holdings, Fossil Agro, and Fossil Contracting, linked to Tagwirei and Chimuka, were also placed under the Global Magnitsky Program.