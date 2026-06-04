US House Passes Resolution Seeking End to Iran W@r, Delivering Political Setback to Trump





The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a W@r Powers Resolution calling for the withdrawal of American forces from the ongoing conflict with Iran unless Congress formally authorizes military action.





The measure passed by a narrow 215–208 vote, with four Republican lawmakers joining Democrats in support. While the resolution still faces a Senate vote and could ultimately be vetoed by President Donald Trump, it represents one of the strongest congressional challenges to the administration’s Iran policy since the conflict began.





Supporters argue that Congress should have a greater role in decisions involving military action, while opponents contend that limiting presidential authority could affect U.S. strategic flexibility during a period of regional tensions.





The vote highlights growing debate in Washington over w@r powers, executive authority, and the future direction of U.S. involvement in the Middle East.



Source: NDTV, Reuters