US in strong position regardless of Iran negotiations outcome, Vance says

US Vice President JD Vance said the United States would remain in a strong position regardless of how negotiations with Iran unfold, in a Fox interview aired on Tuesday.

“I actually think that the United States is in a great position however the negotiation ultimately shakes out. If the negotiation is successful, which obviously we want it to be successful, you have an Iran that is permanently transformed,” he said.

Vance added that even if the negotiations fail, saying “the Iranians don’t behave,” Iran’s nuclear programme would be “still destroyed” and its conventional military “still destroyed,” while the United States would remain in a stronger position relative to Iran.