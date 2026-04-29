US intelligence warns Iran may rebuild military strength during ceasefire window

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US intelligence warns Iran may rebuild military strength during ceasefire window


U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that Iran could be using the current ceasefire period to recover and restore its military capabilities, including repairing weapons systems and drones damaged during the initial wave of strikes between February and March.



The analysis raises concerns that the pause in fighting may serve as a strategic reset, potentially allowing Iran to regain operational readiness while negotiations remain stalled.

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