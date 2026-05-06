US, Iran closing in on one-page memo to end war – Axios

he United States expects a response from Iran within the next 48 hours on key points of a proposed agreement to end the war, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing US officials and sources.

The report said the sides were discussing a one-page memorandum of understanding that would set a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations.

Nothing has been agreed, but sources said this was the closest the two sides had come to a deal since the war began.

The White House believes progress has been made in recent talks, according to the report.